It's an old school sled-dog race with camping required.

The Kuskokwim 300 Campout Race begins Saturday at noon at the small boat harbor. Teams will run 45 miles up the Gweek River trail and camp overnight. The results from Saturday’s run will decide who starts in what position for the final leg of the race back to Bethel at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Organizers predict good camping weather Saturday night for the field of approximately 10 mushers expected to compete.