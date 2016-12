The first K300 race of the season begins Saturday. Start time is 11 a.m. at the mouth of Bethel’s small boat harbor. The race runs 30 to 35 miles and has an eight-dog limit. The $20,000 purse will be paid out to the first 15 positions. Warm weather and deep overflow on the river prompted the rescheduling of the season opener from last weekend. Now, below-freezing temperatures have returned and stabilized the river for travel.