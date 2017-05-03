Kusko Cab Co-Owner Naim Shabani Replacing Byron Maczynski on Bethel City Council

Co-Owner of Kusko Cab Naim Shabani is replacing Vice Mayor Byron Maczynski on the Bethel City Council.

The Council appointed Shabani to the position during a special meeting on Monday. The only other applicant was Bethel resident, Mary Nanuwak. All council members attended the special meeting and unanimously voted for Shebani. He started work on the Council right away.

Shebani's appointment does not mean he is the new Vice Mayor. That decision will be made next week at the regular council meeting Tuesday night.

As part of his term, Shebani will serve as a Council Representative on the Public Works Committee.

He was already serving on the Public Safety and Transportation Commission as the Transportation Industry Representative and will retain that position.

Shebani's term runs until the municipal election in October.