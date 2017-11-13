Kusko Liquor Awarded Bethel Liquor License

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board awarded Cezary Maczynski a package store liquor license in Bethel on Monday.

The board considered three competing applications for the city’s final license and rejected two of them because they failed to win approval from the city. Both Alaska Commercial Company’s application for a second liquor store and Steve Chung’s application for his Tundra Liquor Cache failed to win approval from Bethel city officials. The city filed protests on both applications in response to concerns raised by residents and the Bethel Planning Commission.

Maczynski’s tentative plans to open Kusko Liquor won't be until either the spring or summer of 2018.