KYUK AM

Kuskokwim Commercial Silver Fishing Possible This Summer

By 29 seconds ago

Silver salmon
Credit Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife

Commercial fishing might be coming to the Kuskokwim this summer. 

Alaska Dispatch News reports that Washington state fish buyer Pacific Harvest Seafoods plans to anchor a fish processing vessel at the Bethel seawall from July 27 to August 25. The 170-foot vessel would operate during the silver salmon run and send a tender to Quinhagak to buy fish. Company President Jim Gonzalez says that most of the salmon would be flown out fresh-to-market around the country. The vessel would be the only commercial processor on the Kuskokwim area with last year’s closure of Coastal Villages Region Fund’s Platinum processor.