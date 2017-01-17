Kuskokwim Ice Road From Tuntutuliak To Aniak Plowed And Marked

Little Bull has joined Mad Max and Big Miska in the tortured saga of broken down vehicles used to plow ice roads this winter.

Approximately 192 miles of Kuskokwim ice road from Tuntutuliak to Aniak is now plowed and marked. Mary Leary, with the “Arrive Alive” ice plowing crew, says the road reached Aniak Friday, just in time for weekend traffic. But the trail marking was not completed without some casualties.

The crew’s last running piece of equipment, a plow called Little Bull, broke down three miles above Upper Kalskag. Little Bull joined the crew’s two other broken down plows, Mad Max and Big Miska, on the repair list.

Leary says that with some quick reconnaissance, the City of Aniak's grader was able to complete the trail under the perseverance of tribal operator Allen Simeon.

Leary says after fixing their three broken plows, the crew’s next goal is to continue the road from Aniak to Chuathbaluk, and then up to Napaimute.