Kuskokwim River Break Up Begins

The Kuskokwim River break up is beginning.

River observer for the National Weather Service, Mark Leary, reports the ice in the north and middle channels above Napaimute have been clearing out and slowly causing shifting in the main channel.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, the ice shifted at Kalskag, Aniak, and Crooked Creek.

Leary says the water is low and slowly rising in these areas.

Also, as of this weekend, Bethel Search and Rescue President Mike Riley reports all the sloughs from Bethel to the upper Kuskoquak are almost entirely clear of ice.

In front of Bethel, the Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod remains standing, counting down to the official time of break up and a $12,500 prize to whoever guesses when the clock stops.