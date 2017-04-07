Kuskokwim Salmon Management Working Group Passes Fishing Recommendations To State And Feds

Last week the Kuskokwim River Salmon Management Working Group unanimously passed recommendations to state and federal managers for the 2017 summer fishing season.

The group voted in favor of an early closure for king salmon beginning May 20 for Sections One and Two of the Kuskokwim River, and with Sections Three, Four, and Five closing in five-day increments. If the river hasn’t broken up by May 20, the group can reconsider the closure date.

The Working Group supported opening at least one fishing period per week before June 12 with four-inch or smaller-mesh set gillnets.

The group voted to close tributaries to gillnet fishing and also supported the use of live release gear including fish wheels, dipnets, beach seines, and hook and line.

The members chose to support continuing the Federal Advisory Committee Act process and voted for Dave Cannon of Aniak, Barbara Carlson of Sleetmute, Bev Hoffman of Bethel, and Dan Esai of Nikolai to represent the group through that process.

Then the members asked the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission to appoint a representative to join the Working Group.

The group also voted to write a letter of support for Senate Bill 92 addressing derelict vessels.

The Working Group members nominated LaMont Alberton, Barbara Carlson, Fritz Charles, and Bev Hoffman as co-chairs.