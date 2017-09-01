Kuskokwim Tribes Support Defining Parameters Of Salmon Enhancement On River

The Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fisheries Commission has passed a resolution to support creating a salmon production plan for the Kuskokwim.

The vote passed 21 to zero on Wednesday at the Commission’s annual meeting. Thirty-three tribes are included in the group.

The plan would define what would be allowed and what would be prohibited in enhancing salmon production along the river.

According to the resolution, the Commission would hold seven of the 13 seats on the body directing the plan. This number matches the seven geographic units comprising the Commission, and according to the Commission, would offer broad representation along the river.

The Kuskokwim River Salmon Management Working Group voted to support the plan last week and would hold three seats.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game would hold the remaining three seats.

The resolution has been sent to Fish and Game Commissioner Sam Cotten for review. If approved by the state, the body hopes to hold its first public meeting this month to gather resident input.