KYUK AM

Kuskokwim Without Fish Buyer For Second Year

By 2 hours ago

Silver salmon fills the bottom of a boat during a subsistence opening in August 2016 near Bethel.
Credit Katie Basile / KYUK

Hopes for a commercial fishery on the Kuskokwim river have officially been dashed. 

Larry Lang, owner of the processing vessel Akutan, says that the bank will not lend him the money he needs to buy silver salmon this summer. 

In an email, Lang wrote: “We have prepared to the fullest, but the bank will not budge.”

Lang was the only buyer registered with the state to purchase Kuskokwim silver salmon this year. He was scheduled to anchor in Kuskokwim Bay this week.

This is the second year in a row that Kuskokwim commercial fishermen have not had a buyer for their fish.

The last time there was a commercial opening on the Kuskokwim in 2015, nearly 400 fishermen participated.

Related Content

Don't Expect Us Arriving, Says Kuskokwim Bay Silver Salmon Buyer To Fishermen

By Jul 28, 2017
Silver salmon fills the bottom of a boat during a subsistence opening in August 2016 near Bethel.
Katie Basile / KYUK

The lone buyer registered to purchase silver salmon on the Kuskokwim says not to count on him showing up. The processing vessel Akutan was scheduled to anchor in Kuskokwim Bay next week, but its owner says that the bank won’t lend him the money to buy fish. 


Silver Salmon Buyer Coming to Kuskokwim Bay

By Teresa.Cotsirilos Jul 6, 2017
Silver salmon fills the bottom of a boat during a subsistence opening in August 2016 near Bethel.
Katie Basile / KYUK

It looks like there will be a commercial fishery for silver salmon on the Kuskokwim coast this year. A buyer is coming to Kuskokwim Bay next month with his floating processor vessel, Akutan. It’s 180 feet long, can process up to 100-gross-weight pounds of salmon a day. That's 100,000 pounds of salmon. The ship will anchor in either Eek or Quinhagak. Its owner, Larry Lang, is looking for locals to buy cohos from.