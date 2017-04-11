Kwigillingok Wins NYO Invitational Tournament In Bethel

Kwigillingok won the Native Youth Olympics Invitational tournament held at Gladys Jung Elementary in Bethel over the weekend with 62 points. Kipnuk placed second with 52 points and Bethel Regional High School was third with 39 points.

Coaches and chaperones voted to give the award for Best Team Sportsmanship to Kipnuk.

In all, eighteen schools competed in the two-day NYO tournament. Close to 200 people - including athletes, coaches, and chaperones - traveled to the event from the Lower Kuskokwim School District, Yupiit School District, Aniak, Kodiak, and Chickaloon.

The state Native Youth Olympics tournament will be April 27 through 29 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.