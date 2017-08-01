KYUK Exclusive Interview With Three Hunters Who Helped Take Kuskokwim Gray Whale

On Thursday, July 27, a gray whale was taken on the Kuskokwim River, just downstream from Napaskiak. KYUK reporter Teresa Cotsirilos was the only journalist on the scene immediately after the whale died, and she spoke with three hunters who were among those who shot and harpooned it.

Controversy erupted immediately after word got out about the hunting of the gray whale.

Because of legal issues surrounding the killing of a protected species, the three asked to remain anonymous.

As a public service to help community members understand the context in which the men acted, KYUK is publishing the interview almost in its entirety. Only the identifying information of the men and their families has been removed.

This interview was recorded less than an hour after the whale sank. Some information stated by the hunters is factually incorrect. For example, at certain points they say the whale is a bowhead. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has confirmed the whale is a gray whale.

There were extensive efforts to retrieve the whale's carcass. After two days, it floated up from the bottom of the river and was towed to shore, where it was divided and shared among people from nearby communities.