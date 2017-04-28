KYUK Interns Beat Professionals To Win Top Alaska Journalism Award. KYUK Wins Seven Awards Total.

KYUK is very proud to announce that we recently received seven statewide journalism awards from the Alaska Press Club. The annual contest selects from various categories the best stories produced in the state over the past year.

KYUK placed second across all news media outlets for Investigative Reporting. All other awards were in the radio category: First Place in Sports Reporting, First Place in Education Reporting, First Place in Arts Reporting, Second Place in Business Reporting, Third Place in Culture Reporting, and Third Place in Health Reporting.

The award we are most proud of comes from our interns: Airn Carl of Kwigillingok, Celina Angaiak of Tununak, and Jackie Williams of Mekoryuk, who took First Place for Best Sports Reporting, beating out professional journalists across the state for the award.

Airn, Celina, and Jackie held the interviews, recorded the audio, took photographs, and wrote the script. Jackie voiced the narration. KYUK News Reporter Adrian Wagner mentored the process.

The three high school students interned with KYUK through the Lower Kuskokim School District’s Media Ready program in the fall of 2016. Their story is about a state qualifying cross country race, held in Bethel in September. Contest judge, Tom Goldman of NPR, said about their piece: “This to me had everything you want in a great story.”

Congratulations to our interns and all our reporters at KYUK. We are honored to be recognized for our hard work among the

top journalists and media outlets in the state.

Best Sports Reporting

First Place in Radio

“Cross Country Girls And Boys Head To State Finals”

By KYUK Interns Arin Carl, Celina Angaiak, and Jackie Williams with the help from KYUK News Reporter Adrian Wagner

“This to me had everything you want in a great story. Great sound. Great descriptive and simple writing. As a listener, I didn't get lost in clauses. I loved the read too - it sounded authentic. A story told by someone local. Great stories within the bigger story. I smiled throughout - the runner who finished last - his tape was great. And the last line about the rain? Drop the mic! All in all a wonderful slice of Alaskan village life.” Contest judge, Tom Goldman, NPR

Best Investigative Reporting

Second Place across All Media

“Documents Reveal AVCP Misappropriated Grant Funds for Years”

By Lakiedra Chavis

“This is the very definition of investigative reporting: bringing to light important information that others want to conceal. Well done.” Contest judge, Lois Norder, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Best Education Reporting

First Place for Radio

“Ayaprun Elitnaurvik One Year After The Kilbuck Fire”

By Anna Rose MacArthur

“A very fine piece with colorful writing and a great audio mix. Your narration of the fire when it happened, coupled with other witnesses (I assume that's who they were) was very energetic and kept the piece moving. Watching a piece of Bethel disappear was a wonderful and succinct way to lead into the audio of the people who described- one tearfully- the meaning of the school. You make it sound like the horrible thing that it obviously was. It was at this point that I expected you to pivot to how on earth the community could educate its children with such a big loss. How would teachers teach when they lost everything? And you did. Again, your writing was wonderful here where you ask how a space intended for produce in a grocery store could be used for a classroom. (Btw, I wouldn't have minded a quick cut here of teacher answering that question) And, really, that's what put this piece over the top against the second-place finisher in this category: your writing. The audio was terrific too, but at the heart of the piece is some very tasty prose.” Contest judge, Bob Collins, Minnesota Public Radio

Best Arts Reporting

First Place in Radio

“Tuallu! Are You Ready For This Yup'ik Rap Single?”

By Anna Rose MacArthur

“Non-narrated pieces are often hard to pull off, but this producer does a great job with it! The audio production is really smooth and the narrative flow works. I was hooked the whole way through and even checked out the rappers videos online. Nice work!” Contest judge, Tanya Ott, Georgia Public Broadcasting

Vern McCorkle Award for Best Business Reporting

Second Place in Radio

“AC Quickstop Opens First Liquor Store In Bethel Since 1970s”

By Anna Rose MacArthur

“Wonderful story - loved all the voices and the nuanced views people had about opening a liquor store in Bethel. Nicely mixed and great delivery. Interesting detail about the extra staffing the store put in place for opening day. The story did leave me wanting a bit more... (Curious how much bootlegged liquor cost and wanted to know a bit more about why the town passed prohibition in the first place). “ Contest judge, Ashley Gross, KNKX

Best Culture Reporting

Third Place in Radio

“The Doll Maker: Ursula Paniyak Passes Away”

By Adrian Wagner

“Nice story about a unique part of indigenous culture.” Contest judge, Amy Robinson, WCMU

Best Reporting on Health

Third Place in Radio

“Outside Health Experts Stress Low Infection Risk From YKHC Dental Instruments”

By Anna Rose MacArthur

“Thorough and clear explanatory reporting of a potentially frightening topic.” Contest judge, Tom Banse, Northwest Public Radio

