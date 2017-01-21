Lewis Pavilla Charges from Behind to Win 4th Bogus Creek 150

Lewis Pavilla is the first four-time winner of the Bogus Creek 150. He defeated rookie Maurice Andrew, who held the race lead up until the final checkpoint of Tuluksak. Running a string of dogs from the Max Olick Bad River Kennel in Kwethluk, Pavilla arrived in Bethel at 11:07 Saturday morning.

After a frigid overnight run to Bogus Creek, Andrews held the lead, and dropped one dog, hoping to maintain his 19-minute edge but the veteran Pavilla proved fastest Saturday morning. Before sunrise at Pavilla left the final checkpoint of Tuluksak with an 18-minute gap to make up behind Andrews and charged ahead over the final 50 miles to pass Andrews midway through the four-plus hour run. Race

Marshall Brian Berube told KYUK that Pavilla was riding the brake Friday night on the frigid run up to Bogus Creek, evidently holding back the team’s energy to be able to march downriver in chase of Andrews and the race victory.

Norwegian Niklas Wikstrand, who is working this winter as a handler for Pete Kaiser arrived in second place at 11:25 after passing Andrews. The 27-year-old been living in Svalbard, an extremely northerly island between Norway and the North Pole. Andrews arrived in third place at 11:31

Andrews raced with dogs from Bethel musher John Simon’s Kennel. Originally from Alakanuk on the mouth of the Yukon River, the 33-year-old Andrews is racing in Bethel now.

For his first place finish, Pavilla wins a $7,500 in prize money, while Wikstrand earns $6,000.

The 40-year-old Pavilla passes three-time winner Jackie Larson as the all-time winningest musher in race history. His three victories came in 2009, 2010, and 2013 Stay tuned to KYUK today for coverage of the Bogus Creek 150, Akiak Dash, and Kuskokwim 300.