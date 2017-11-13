Local Stars Shine In Bethel Wrestling Invitational

There was tough competition on the wrestling mats at the Bethel Invitational Tournament this weekend. The team from Lathrop High took the championship with 284 team points. South Anchorage High School came in second with 259 points, and Bethel was third with 178 points. The closest team battle was between Scammon Bay High School and Napaskiak; only 6.5 points separated the fourth place Scammon Bay team and the fifth placed Napaskiak team. Wrestlers from Scammon Bay had 98.5 team points compared to the 92 points earned by Napaskiak.

The Bethel Invitation Tournament’s outstanding wrestlers included Bethel Regional High School Lady Warrior Kelly O’Brien. Warrior wrestler Thomas Dyment won distinction in the 98 to 128 pound weight class and Justina Ward of Aniak did an outstanding job in the 145 to 285 pound weight class.

The following are some Warrior results from the weekend tournament:

In the 106 pound weight class Warrior Jarlus Allain came in second when Aadyn Concepcion of South Anchorage won the match by a decision.

In the 106 pound weight class in the Girls meet, Dellarae Charlie of Bethel took the gold by a fall over Leah Amukon from Scammon Bay. Warrior Kelsi Madson placed third.

In the 113 pound weight class Thomas Dyment took the gold, handing Jacob Spencer from Lathrop a second place standing.

In the 113 pound weight class Lady Warrior Ree Charlie took second when Michaela Charles of Akiachak took the gold.

In the 120 pound weight class the boys had another tough battle with Warrior Andy Hoffman taking second after losing his match with Niko Mayo of South Anchorage, who took the gold. Warrior Seth Smith took third.

On the girls side of the gym, the battle for the gold in the 120 pound weight class was strictly a Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta affair. Warrior Jaron Mute tried hard, but the match went to Kelly Paul of Napaskiak who won it by a fall, forcing Mute to settle for second place.

In the 126 pound weight class Warrior Mathew Hunter took 4th place when Aaron Williams of Napaskiak won it by a decision.

In the 132 pound weight class Lady Warrior Lindsey Beans-Polk won the gold by an injury default over Hayley Akerelrea of Scammon Bay.

In the 138 pound weight class Nuq-Alexie-Lenard placed fourth when Caedon Ott won the match by a fall.

Bethel took the gold in the 145 pound weight class when Lady Warrior Kelly O’Brian won her match against Sabrina Rivers from Scammon Bay.

In the 152 pound weight class Warrior Mian Alexie-Leonard placed third when he won by a fall over Milton Charles of Akiachak.

In the 160 pound weight class Mathew Ferguson of Bethel placed third when he won by decision in a match with Alex Larson from Napaskiak.

Warrior Sven Williams took home third place in the 170 pound weight class.

In the 182 pound weight class Austin Fitka had to be satisfied with fourth place when Issac Joekay of Napaskiak won the match by a fall.

And finally, in the 285 pound weight class Bethel Regional High School wrestler Ryan Smith had to make do with a second place when the match for first place was won by Henry Saafi from South Anchorage High school.