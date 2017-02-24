Looking At The Ramsey Family History: A Five-Part Series

Twenty years ago this past weekend, Evan Ramsey shot and killed two people at the Bethel High School: Principal Ron Edwards and student Josh Palacios. This week, KYUK, in partnership with KTVA’s Rhonda McBride, is re-broadcasting a series that looks back on the tragedy and the Ramsey family. McBride produced the five-part series for Alaska News Nightly in 1999, two years after the shooting.

Part 1: A broad look at the Ramsey family history.

Part 2: Evan Ramsey's relationship with his father, Don Ramsey.

Part 3: Evan Ramsey’s relationship with his mother, Carolyn Edwards Ramsey.

Part 4: John Ramsey, Evan Ramsey's brother. Bleeped version.

Part 4: John Ramsey, Evan Ramsey's brother. Explicit, non-bleeped version.

Part 5: The Ramsey family two years after the Bethel shooting.

Rhonda McBride was one of the first reporters to cover the Bethel shooting tragedy when she worked at KYUK. McBride is currently host of KTVA’s Frontiers weekly public affairs program. In collaboration with KYUK, Frontiers will revisit the shooting on its program Sunday with more interviews and insights at 4:30 and 10:30 p.m. on KTVA, Channel 11.

