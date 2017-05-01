Lower Kuskokwim School District To Launch New Website Next Week

The Lower Kuskokwim School District will launch their new website next week. The announcement came during their school board meeting, last Friday. LKSD said the launch comes as part of a comprehensive communication plan aimed at improving their online presence.

“Right now our website is not very good, and we live in the world of Internet. People go to the Internet for everything,” said Susan Murphy, LKSD Board President.

To Murphy, the website will ease the communication process on all sides, creating better community involvement.

“I’m a true believer in the fact that the more information you give the public, and the more informed the public is, the more that the district can achieve. Because people understand what we want to do and feel more involved and become more involved, because we’re more available,” said Murphy.

Vicki Nechodomu is LKSD’s Communication Project Manager, and said the idea for the new website got its start about a year and a half ago.

“We formed a communication team who reviewed different online platforms, the different features, and outlined what we needed in the district, and based on those needs, we made a decision on a new platform,” said Nechodomu.

Nechodomu then got to work on building the new site, transferring content, and training web teams in managing and updating content at all LKSD schools. Nechodomu says they will go live with the website internally Monday to work out any last minute kinks the site may have before going live to the public.

LKSD Superintendent Dan Walker says this site will unify LKSD schools across the YK Delta like never before.

“We’ve been very site based managed over the decades, and as we try to bring coherence that the message that the school district has, I think having some guidelines and a system for communication is going to help all of our schools and the district as a whole with our communication,” said Walker.

The District's new website will be available to the public on May 8.

