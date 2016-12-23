Mad Max, A 52-Year-Old Plow Truck, Breaks Down; Could Prevent Holiday Travel

Ice crews have plowed a 25-mile stretch of the Middle Kuskokwim from Kalskag downstream towards Tuluksak. The remaining stretch to Tuluksak will most likely be completed after Christmas. Mad Max, the crew’s 52-year-old plow truck, broke down Wednesday one mile above Edward Wise’s fish camp, after plowing just a few hundred feet that morning. The harmonic balancer tore a hole in the timing gear cover, and parts have been ordered. The delay could prevent people from traveling to see friends and family during the holiday.