Mad Max, A 52-Year-Old Plow Truck, Breaks Down; Could Prevent Holiday Travel

By 13 hours ago

Mad Max, the 52-year-old plow truck, scrapes a 25-mile trail from Kalskag to just above Tuluksak December 20 and 21, 2016.
Credit Mark Leary

Ice crews have plowed a 25-mile stretch of the Middle Kuskokwim from Kalskag downstream towards Tuluksak. The remaining stretch to Tuluksak will most likely be completed after Christmas. Mad Max, the crew’s 52-year-old plow truck, broke down Wednesday one mile above Edward Wise’s fish camp, after plowing just a few hundred feet that morning. The harmonic balancer tore a hole in the timing gear cover, and parts have been ordered. The delay could prevent people from traveling to see friends and family during the holiday.

The plow truck carries gravel in its bed for traction while dragging two steel flats on the middle Kuskokwim. A pickup truck follows behind, carrying fuel, tools, and other supplies to support the plow truck. The pickup driver is also monitoring the condition of the ice behind the plow. On this first plow of the year, a snow machine drives in front of the plow at all times, double checking previous ice measurements.
Credit Mark Leary

Plows encounter a rough stretch along the middle Kuskokwim.
Credit Mark Leary

Birch tree markers are staked every one-tenth of a mile along the ice road. Two-man teams leap frog each other, drilling the markers into the ice. These markers were cut and marked with reflectors installed by the George Morgan Sr. High School Students in Kalskag.
Credit Mark Leary