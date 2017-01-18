Man Killed In Snowmachine Crash In Bethel

A 28-year-old man was killed this weekend in Bethel during what police called a single snowmobile accident.

Early on Saturday morning, James Joekay Jr. of Napaskiak was found on Standard Oil Road by the Bethel Police and Fire Departments who were there in response to a call. Joekay was taken to the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation where he passed away as a result of his injuries.

This route was a part of Joekay’s daily commute to work at Bethel Regional High School.

Joekay’s family has been notified of his death, and his body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy.