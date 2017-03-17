March Madness Hits The Courts

Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta high school basketball teams are competing in the state's "March Madness" championships this week at the Alaska Airlines sports arena in Anchorage.

The Newtok Girls lost to King Cove, 70 to 39. In the 1A boys games, Aniak lost to Ninilchik this afternoon 51 to 41. Hydaburg defeated Chefornak 51 to 25 and Alakanuk lost to Gambell 55 to 43.

Among the 2A games Thursday:

The Aniak Halfbreed Boys vs. Tanana 11 a.m.

The Chefornak Shaman Boys and Alakanuk Braves tip off at 6:30 p.m.

The Newtok Girls will take on the winner of Nikolaevsk vs. Nunamuit. The teams play at 9:30 a.m.

The Chevak Comet Girls play Bristol Bay at 11 a.m.

The Bethel teams don't play until next week's 3A competition.