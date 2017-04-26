Mark Springer Replaces Nikki Hoffman On Bethel City Council

Mark Springer is replacing Nikki Hoffman as Bethel's newest City Council member. The appointment comes after Hoffman resigned earlier this month after having a baby. Springer has served two terms on Council in the past. On Tuesday night, he was up against long time Bethel resident Mary Nanuwak and local joint owner of Kusko Cab Naim Shabani.

Questions posed to candidates included outlining issues they aimed to tackle and possible conflicts of interest. Springer says the only possible conflict he could foresee was that he also serves on the state's Marijuana Control Board. In which case, he says, he would recuse himself should any Bethel proposal or licensing actions come before the board.

“That does not mean however, that I wouldn’t’ be willing to discuss actions that the board is taking, but I don’t have any economic conflicts of any sort and none of my family members do,” Springer said.

To receive the nomination, four votes were needed. All members voted for Springer, except Council member Leif Albertson, who initially voted for Shabani, but then re-voted to make it unanimous.

Springer was soon burning the midnight oil with the rest of the City Council, as they ended the meeting around 12:10 a.m. Springer was also appointed to serve on Bethel’s City Planning Committee.