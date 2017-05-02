Mark Your Calendars. Next Winter's K300 Dates Announced.

Mushers can mark their calendars for next winter's K300. The 2018 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race will once again fall the weekend after Martin Luther King day.

The three-day, 300 mile race up the frozen Kuskokwim River will begin Friday, January 19, 2018. The Bogus Creek 150 will begin the same day. The 50-mile Akiak Dash will start the following day, Saturday, January 20.

The races have historically fallen on MLK weekend. But next year, that weekend coincides with the Russian Orthodox New Year. Out of respect for the Delta’s Russian Orthodox community, the race committee scheduled the competition for the following weekend, so all mushers can participate.