Meet Newly Appointed City Council Member Naim Shabani

Naim Shabani, as of Monday, is the newest appointed City Council member. He is replacing former Vice Mayor Byron Maczynski, who resigned last month.

Naim Shabani has called Bethel home since he was a teenager. This week, Bethel City Council voted unanimously to appoint him to fill Maczynski's term.

“I look forward to seeing Bethel progress," said Shabani. "I’ve lived here for 18 years, and I’ve seen this town grow gradually, and I want to be a part of the next phase and stage that this town is heading in. I want to make sure it’s going in the right direction and do what I can to help."

Shabani is not new to city government. He was, and remains, an industry representative on the Public Safety and Transportation Commission. This week he was appointed to the Public Works Commission as a council representative. Shabani is looking to address road access issues.

“Well for one, I’d like to see a road completed out in H Marker. Or rather, if not in H Marker, an additional road to connect our transit system,” said Shabani.

Shabani says this isn’t just an issue that faces your basic driver, but everyone.

“The ambulance. The Police. The Fire Department. People going to work in the morning. Fuel is really expensive in Bethel. The price of fuel has actually gone down, but it’s still really expensive. And to not have options for shortcuts, I mean, that just adds salt to the wound,” said Shabani.

Shebani's appointment does not mean he is the new Vice Mayor. That decision will be made next week at the regular council meeting Tuesday night. Shabani said he has no intention of putting his name forward.