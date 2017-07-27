Michael Shantz Voted New City Councilman

Michael Shantz has been voted in as the new City Councilman, replacing Norman Ayagalria.

At 65, Shantz has lived in Bethel most of his life and says that he’s fully aware of the responsibilities that come with serving on Council, since he has done so in the past.

“I understand that this is a time commitment,” said Shantz, “and I feel that with my past experience I am ready. I am ready to go to work if I get elected.”

Shantz was up against five other applicants for the temporary open seat: Joseph Moses Jr., Maria Romero, Maria Lake, Mitchell Forbes, and Brandon Brink.

With only Councilman Leif Albertson voting for Mitchell Forbes, the remaining Council members, excluding Alisha Welsh who was not present, voted in favor of Shantz.

Shantz took his oath to serve on Council from Bethel City Clerk Lori Strickler and will serve out the remainder of former Council member Ayagalria’s term until the October 3 elections.

