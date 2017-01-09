Mike Willams Jr. Wins Holiday Classic

Mike Williams Jr. pulled out at narrow victory in this weekend’s 50 mile K300 Holiday Classic. This is Williams Jr.'s first win of the year, and he finished with a time of 3:25:06. KYUK caught up with Williams Jr. after the race.

KYUK - "Can you tell me about what the conditions were like today?"

Williams Jr. - “The conditions were pretty good. Hard and kind of icy, but there’s a sheet of snow and frost over the ice; it wasn’t too slippery.”

KYUK- "How have you been training this year?"

Williams Jr. - “Started off with the four-wheeler; started in October. The conditions here had been pretty good until last week when we had that heavy rain and warm weather for over a week.”

KYUK - "And how did your dogs do today? I noticed you had one on the sled."

Williams Jr. - “They did pretty good. The dog I loaded in the sled got kinda hot and I wanted to take him out before he got overheated.”

Williams Jr. went home with $2,400 out of a $20,000 purse. Greg Larson, who has also been doing well this year, won second. Robert Larson came in third.

1st: Mike Williams Jr, 3:25:06, $2,400

2nd: Greg Larson, 3:27:49, $2,250

3rd: Robert Larson, 3:28:15, $2,100

4th: Maurice Andrews, 3:33:21, $2,000

5th: Jackie Larson, 3:39:47, $1,850

6th: Matt Scott, 3:42:59, $1,700

7th: Jonathan Simon, 3:46:22, $1,450

8th: Lewis Pavilla, 3:46:52, $1,250

9th: Thomas Carl, 3: 49:56, $1,050

10th: Solomon Olick, 3:51:36, $900

11th: Jim George, 3:51:52, $750

12th: Joe Demantle, 3:51:56, $600

13th: John George, 3:53:18, $450

14th: Myron Angstman, 4:02:35, $350

15th: Victoria Hardwick, 4:02:40, $300

16th: Schouviller Wassalie, 4:03:46, $250

17th: Casie Stockdale, 4:10:01, $200

18th: Nate DeHaan, 4:40:46, $150

