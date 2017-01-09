Mike Willams Jr. Wins Holiday Classic

Mike Williams Jr. crossed the finish line in first place at the Holiday Classic Dog Sled Race on January 8, 2016 in Bethel. Eighteen mushers competed in the 46 mile race.
Mike Williams Jr. pulled out at narrow victory in this weekend’s 50 mile K300 Holiday Classic. This is Williams Jr.'s first win of the year, and he finished with a time of 3:25:06. KYUK caught up with Williams Jr. after the race.

KYUK - "Can you tell me about what the conditions were like today?"

Williams Jr. - “The conditions were pretty good. Hard and kind of icy, but there’s a sheet of snow and frost over the ice; it wasn’t too slippery.”

Greg Larson of Napaskiak finishes in second place at the Holiday Classic Dog Sled Race on January 8, 2017 in Bethel.
KYUK- "How have you been training this year?"

Williams Jr. - “Started off with the four-wheeler; started in October. The conditions here had been pretty good until last week when we had that heavy rain and warm weather for over a week.”

KYUK - "And how did your dogs do today? I noticed you had one on the sled."

Williams Jr. - “They did pretty good. The dog I loaded in the sled got kinda hot and I wanted to take him out before he got overheated.”  

Williams Jr. went home with $2,400 out of a $20,000 purse. Greg Larson, who has also been doing well this year, won second. Robert Larson came in third. 

Robert Larson finishes the Holiday Classic Dog Sled Race in third place with $2,100 and a smile.
1st: Mike Williams Jr, 3:25:06, $2,400

2nd: Greg Larson, 3:27:49, $2,250

3rd: Robert Larson, 3:28:15, $2,100

4th: Maurice Andrews, 3:33:21, $2,000
5th: Jackie Larson, 3:39:47, $1,850
6th: Matt Scott, 3:42:59, $1,700
7th: Jonathan Simon, 3:46:22, $1,450
8th: Lewis Pavilla, 3:46:52, $1,250
9th: Thomas Carl, 3: 49:56, $1,050
10th: Solomon Olick, 3:51:36, $900
11th: Jim George, 3:51:52, $750
12th: Joe Demantle, 3:51:56, $600
13th: John George, 3:53:18, $450
14th: Myron Angstman, 4:02:35, $350
15th: Victoria Hardwick, 4:02:40, $300
16th: Schouviller Wassalie, 4:03:46, $250
17th: Casie Stockdale, 4:10:01, $200
18th: Nate DeHaan, 4:40:46, $150

