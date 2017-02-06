Mike Williams Jr. Wins February 50; Pete Kaiser Places Seventh In Willow 300

Less than half a minute separated the winner from the runner-up in this year’s February 50 Sled Dog Race.

Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak placed first in Saturday’s sprint race, crossing the finish line outside Bethel in 4 hours, 8 minutes and 15 seconds and taking home $2,500.

Just 27 seconds later, Joe Demantle of Tuluksak crossed the finish in second place with a time of 4 hours, 8 minutes, and 42 seconds, taking home $2,350.

Then, less than two minutes later, Maurice Andrews of Alakanuk and Bethel took third place in 4 hours, 10 minutes, and 10 seconds, earning $2,250.

Sixteen mushers placed in this year’s February 50, sponsored by the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race Committee. Their next race is the 100 Mile Challenge on February 18, 2017.

Also this weekend, mushers competed in the inaugural Willow 300 Sled Dog Race. Nicolas Petit won Sunday morning at 11:12 a.m. with an elapsed time of 47 hours and 12 minutes, crossing the finish with 11 dogs. Travis Beals followed less than two hours later with a time of 49 hours and 1 minute with 10 dogs. Twelve minutes after that, Brenda Mackey took third in 49 hours and 13 minutes with 10 dogs.

And from Bethel, Pete Kaiser placed seventh with an elapsed time of 55 hours and 30 minutes, finishing with 11 dogs.

