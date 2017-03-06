Mike Williams Jr. Wins The Western Alaska Sprint Championship Sled Dog Race

Mike Williams Jr.'s sled dogs ran through gorgeous conditions this weekend to place first in the Bethel Sprint Club’s Western Alaska Sprint Championship. The Akiak musher totaled 4 hours, 9 minutes, and 58 seconds in the two-day race that took mushers from Bethel, 32 miles upriver near Kwethluk, and then back.

Twelve teams sprinted the course on Saturday and Sunday for a total purse of $20,000, and were ranked by their total time on the trail.

Robert Larson of Napaskiak finished the weekend’s race second in 4 hours, 14 minutes, and 13 seconds. Jackie Larson of Napaskiak took third in 4 hours, 18 minutes, and 51 seconds.

Sunny, clear skies filled the weekend in the middle Kuskokwim, and snow covered the frozen river trail. Myron Angstman, who finished eighth in the race, called the trail conditions “excellent, the best the Kuskokwim has seen in years."

This Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, the Kuskokwim 300 will hold another local competition - its annual Campout Race.