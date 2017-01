Charles Williams Jr. of Akiak has been found dead on the Kuskokwim River after going missing Wednesday night.

Bethel Search and Rescue President Mike Riley says that Williams was found on Thursday afternoon. He had apparently frozen to death.

The 29-year-old was last seen on his way home to Akiak on Wednesday night, riding a red Foreman 500 four-wheeler which was pulling a small black sled.

Riley believes that alcohol was a factor.