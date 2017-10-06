Mountain Village Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend

A Mountain Village man is accused of barricading himself in his home with a shotgun and then killing his girlfriend.

On Wednesday night, Alexie Walters, age 34, allegedly assaulted several community members, then retreated to his home. The State Troopers' report says that Walters barricaded himself inside with his 22-year-old girlfriend, Gertrude Queenie, and then continued to assault her. When two Village Police Officers approached the house, Walters came to the door with his shotgun and fired. The officers fled the scene.

Troopers stationed in St. Mary’s arrived in the village at about 12:30 a.m. They tried to talk to Walters, but there was no response. About two hours later, Walters bolted from his house and disappeared. A Village Police Officer entered the home to look for Queenie and found her body.

A search for Walters continued until he turned himself in at the Mountain Village Public Safety Building that afternoon. “From the city of Mountain Village, we’d like to send our sincere condolences to the family and people involved,” said Mountain Village City Manager Michelle Peterson in a statement issued Friday. “We pray that the families can find peace and comfort in this time.”

Walters has a string of prior convictions that include rape, the sexual abuse of a minor, and several counts of assault. He is now in custody and charged with murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree, and tampering with evidence. Queenie's body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's office in Anchorage for an autopsy.

There is a hearing on Walters' case scheduled for October 16 in Aniak.