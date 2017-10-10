New Council Members Sworn In Tonight At Bethel City Hall

At Tuesday’s meeting, Bethel City Council will review and then vote on whether to certify the results of the October 3 municipal elections. After certifying the election, an oath will be administered to the six candidates with the most votes: Mitchell Forbes, Raymond “Thor” Williams, Naim Shabani, Mark Springer, Leif Albertson, and Richard Robb.

Also on the agenda is a proposed increase to fees in the “tall towers” code for wind and cell towers and an action memoranda requesting that the Council sign off on grant funds from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services for training, radio, and mapping equipment for public safety in Bethel.

Tune in for KYUK’s live broadcast of the Bethel City Council meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

