New Details Emerge In Mountain Village Murder

New and disturbing details have surfaced in the case against Alexie Walters Jr., a Mountain Village man accused of barricading himself in his home and then killing his girlfriend.

According an affidavit filed by State Trooper Kevin Yancey, the trouble started when Walters and his girlfriend, Gertrude Queenie, were drinking at a friend’s house last Wednesday night. Walters, age 34, claimed that he caught Queenie sleeping with his friend and became “enraged.” He dragged his naked girlfriend from the party, down the street, and into his mother’s house. When two Village Police Officers tried to follow him, Walters came to the door of the home with a shotgun and fired, preventing them from coming any closer.

At about 10:20 p.m., the Village Police Officers reported the incident to State Troopers based in the nearby village of St. Mary’s. The Troopers managed to get in touch with Walter's mother around 11:00 p.m., after she escaped from her house with Walters' 12-year-old daughter.

According to the affidavit, Walters' mother said that her son dragged Queenie into her house and beat her on the floor in front of her. When she and Walters' daughter tried to get away, Walters grabbed his daughter by the hair and said that he was going to kill her. He dragged Queenie down the hall into his bedroom and Walters’ mother and daughter ran out of the house. His mother told the Troopers that she could hear Walters beating Queenie inside.

According to a dispatch filed by Troopers Spokesperson Megan Peters, the Troopers arrived on the scene at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. They attempted to contact Walters, but were unable to reach him.

A little after 2:00 a.m., Walters called the Troopers himself. According to State Trooper Yancey's affidavit, he was yelling something about performing CPR on Queenie. “I think she is gone,” he said. Walters bolted from the house and a Village Police Officer went inside to help Queenie. The affidavit states that she was badly bruised and wasn’t breathing. “There were so many injuries to Queenie," wrote Sergeant Yancey, that "it was not possible to determine which one specifically caused her death."

Walters turned himself in to law enforcement later that afternoon. “I was the only one there," he told the Troopers, according to their affidavit. "I did that; I killed her.” He is now in custody.

Walters is charged with murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree, and tampering with evidence. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for October 16 in Aniak.