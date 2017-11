To catch the bus to school tomorrow, students in Kasayuli subdivision need to be at a new bus stop location by 7:55 a.m. Starting Tuesday, November 14, students will be picked up and dropped off at 5700 Neqleq St. The new pick up time is 7:55 a.m., with a drop-off time scheduled 2 minutes later than usual. Lower Kuskokwim School District administrators say that the change is due to safety concerns with the previous location and to “ensure our younger students would get a seat” on the bus.