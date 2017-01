Nine mushers are racing teams up the Kuskokwim River on the coldest trail in years to the midway point of the Bogus Creek 150.

This year will see a different winner than the past two years as 2015 and 2016 champion Jackie Larson of Napaskiak is racing the Kuskokwim 300 this year. The early trail takes teams up the Kuskokwim River through Kwethluk, Akiak, overland to Tuluksak to avoid a section of especially-rough trail, and then back to the Kuskokwim River.