On Friday, November 11, there will be no school for most of Bethel’s students due to teacher in-services. Schools closed in Bethel include Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat, Ayaprun Elitnaurvik, Gladys Jung Elementary, Bethel Regional High School, and Lower Kuskokwim School District Preschools.

Kuskokwim Learning Academy will be holding classes, as will most village schools. To check if the school in your village will be open, contact your school.