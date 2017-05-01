None Seriously Hurt In Two Car Accident

A two-car accident last Friday has left no one with any serious injuries. The accident took place outside of Fili’s Pizza, when a silver GMC Sierra and a yellow Ford Escape collided.

Rachelle Jim was on the scene of the accident shortly afterwards. She is the mother of the woman who was driving the yellow Escape. Jim says her daughter had complained of pain along the left side of her body and was taken to the ER. Jim says she believes the silver Sierra pickup was a rental from the airport and that it hit her daughter's yellow Escape. She would not comment further, which may be due to potential litigation. KYUK has been unable to obtain any report on the collision from the Bethel Police Department.

By early afternoon Friday, the yellow Escape was being towed, and the silver Sierra remained through the evening, but was gone by Saturday morning.