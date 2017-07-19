NTSB Investigates Plane Crash Near Togiak

The National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, is holding an investigative hearing in Anchorage next month to gather evidence and testimony surrounding a fatal plane crash last fall in southwestern Alaska.

The plane crash that the agency is investigating happened last October, when a Ravn Connect plane flew into rocky terrain outside of Togiak, killing three. Through the course of the hearing, the NTSB is expected to interview witnesses and probe the broader issues that led to the crash. One of those issues is the operation at Hageland Aviation, a Ravn Connect partner. Another is a change in routes for the delivery of mail.

According to the NTSB, there’s been a sharp increase in accidents involving charter or commercial flights in Alaska. Many of those plane crashes were connected to the airworthiness of the planes, or low-visibility flying conditions.

The hearing is scheduled to begin on August 17.