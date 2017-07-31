Nunapitchuk VPO Killed In Napaskiak

Nunapitchuk Village Police Officer Kyle Wassillie, 26, was shot and killed Sunday in Napaskiak.

Adam Williams, 19, of Napaskiak has been arrested for murder in the first degree. The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 to 99 years in prison.

Bethel District Attorney Stephen Wallace said at Williams’ arraignment on Monday that “it appears witnesses observed him shooting into the deceased with a rifle while he was intoxicated, and there was more than one shot fired.”

Williams’ bail is set at $100,000 cash plus a court approved third-party custodian. He has no prior criminal history.