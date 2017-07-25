October Elections Are Two Months Away. Get The Update Here At KYUK

Seventy-one days from today, you’ll get the chance to vote on six City Council seats and a 3 percent increase in alcohol sales tax. KYUK got the details from Bethel City Clerk, Lori Strickler.

“It might be too early for some,” said Lori Strickler, “but I’m really excited about this upcoming election.”

Lori Strickler is Bethel’s City Clerk. And why is she so excited? Because this is the first time that the city will have its own election equipment.

According to Strickler, “it should make the election process much more clean.”

Local election votes will now be taken and counted the same way that the state’s Rural Education Attendance Area, or REAA, election votes are tallied through Accu-Vote electronic machines.

“What that means, ultimately, is the voter would be issued two ballots. One would be a city ballot, and one would be a state ballot, and they have to go in two separate ballot boxes,” said Strickler.

Each ballot is read in a separate Accu-Vote machine. The October 3 election is just 10 weeks away, with a September 3 deadline to register to vote or to update your voter registration.

“So if you’ve moved,” said Strickler, “you wanna make sure that your precinct location is the nearest one to your home.”

Strickler said that absentee in-person voting will begin on September 18, which will be available at the City Clerk's office in City Hall. Mail ballots are also available starting on September 18. They can be found on the city's website and can be dropped off on Election Day at either precinct location. If mailed, they must be postmarked by no later than October 3.

Mail ballots must be, “received by my office by October 5. At 6:00 p.m. is when we hold our canvas for the election,” said Strickler.

Language translation services are offered for absentee in-person voting, special needs voting, and the City will have translators available on Election Day, said Strickler.

For those interested in serving on City Council, the declaration of candidacy packets are available starting this Friday, July 28, and are due by 12 p.m. on August 21.

Find all these dates on the City's website.

SaveSave