One Man Dead In Fatal Pilot Station Shooting

A fatal shooting in Pilot Station was reported to State Troopers Thursday morning. Twenty-seven-year-old Dennis Alick was killed and a suspect has been identified.

Trooper Information Officer Megan Peters says the shots were fired from a shotgun on the front steps of a private residence. A party had been occurring inside and other people were around at the time of the shooting. Peters reports that alcohol was involved and that Alick and the suspect knew each other.

Troopers are in Pilot Station investigating the case. Alick’s body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.