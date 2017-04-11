One Week Left To Buy Kuskokwim Ice Classic Tickets

There one week left to buy tickets and guess the time that the spring ice will carry the Ice Classic tripod down the Kuskokwim.

If you don’t have riverfront property, you can now watch the Kuskokwim breakup live from your home. The Kuskokwim Ice Classic webcam, donated by GCI, is streaming the tripod live as we count down to breakup and the official start of spring.

Ice Classic tickets are still available. There is a $12,500 jackpot for the person who guesses the closest minute that the breaking ice will carry the tripod down the river.

You can buy tickets at Bethel Community Services Foundation or Swanson’s. Youth groups from Kalskag, Napaskiak, Aniak, and Hooper Bay are also selling the tickets at various locations. All tickets turned in by 7 p.m. on April 17 are eligible to win.