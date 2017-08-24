For The Paper Inclined, Last Day To Register For Kuskokwim Moose Hunt

If you prefer paper and pen to computers, then note that Friday, August 25 is the last day that hunters can register for the Kuskokwim’s RM615 moose hunt using a paper application and expect to receive a permit.

After Friday, the applications can only be filled out and submitted online via the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website.

Paper applications are available at the Bethel Fish and Game office as well as in the villages with Fish and Game vendors.

The hunt opens September 1 and runs through September 25. Hunters are allowed one antlered bull moose and must report harvests within 72 hours to the Bethel Fish and Game office.