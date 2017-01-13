Philanthropic Groups Examine Their Role Amid Climate Change And Erosion, Reach Out To Newtok

What is the role of philanthropy in an age of climate change? That’s what private giving groups from across the state will be discussing at a meeting in March as they examine their role amid Alaska’s shifting needs and environmental threats to rural communities. Two leaders are already working to form an answer.

“The big question is, 'What is the role for a private foundation in assisting a community that’s at risk of being heavily impacted by changes in climate and erosion?'” asked Diane Kaplan, President and CEO of the Rasmuson Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supports small capital projects in Alaska like building community centers and elders homes.

She and Mitchell DeWitt, Executive Director of the Bethel Community Services Foundation, are working to answer that question. In the interest of disclosure, both organizations are KYUK funders. Newtok will be the first community in which the foundations are examine the potential of their new role.

“We have not made any gifts to Newtok in the past," DeWitt said, "nor have we made any gifts specific to the issue of climate change, and that’s part of the reason I was interested in learning more. And frankly, I was just interested in relationship development and seeing what’s possible, and getting to know community leaders in that particular community.”

Rasmuson has never given to Newtok either, and the only gift related to climate change it has made is to Kivalina, another eroding community, to document its relocation process as a tool for other threatened villages.

At least four Alaska communities are planning to relocate to escape erosion accelerated by climate change. Newtok is the furthest along in that process with several buildings already constructed at its new site.

But the amount of impact the foundations can have on the move is minimal.

“The estimated costs for moving the community are anywhere from 150 to 300 million dollars. We’ve given $300 million in our entire history, going back to 1955," Kaplan said of the Rasmuson Foundation. "So there is no chance at all that we’d be a major player in providing that level of support, but there may be some components, either of the decision making process or some other basic things that any community needs that wouldn’t be impacted if the community were to move.”

Basic things like library books or playground equipment.

Bethel Community Services Foundation has given even less than Rasmuson in its history. But what both organizations can do is give a small piece of the required funds, and potentially leverage funds from other groups as a result of that giving. Both executives agree that government will have to continue to play the major role. For example, Newtok recently applied for federal disaster relief caused by erosion. But both executives also think that private charities do have a role to play in responding to climate change.

Kaplan and DeWitt planned to meet with community leaders in Newtok this week, but fog canceled the trip. They’re rescheduling, because whatever new role they take will be defined by community needs.

“The first step in any project or in exploring any issue is just gaining knowledge and building relationships," DeWitt said, "and that’s what I was hoping to do: to engage with community leaders and hear from them on their needs and their goals for their community.”