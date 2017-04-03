Photos and Video: Cama'i Dance Festival 2017

Families from across the Y-K Delta reunited both on and off stage at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival over the weekend of April 1st.

Dancers from as far away as Texas and Canada performed on the Bethel stage. Ivory carvings, beaded earrings and fur hats were among the items on craft tables in the Bethel High School lobby. Drums beat in sync during that annual "Heart of the Drums" and culture bearers were honored for their contributions.

Thousands of spectators, performers and artists attended, doing this year's Cama'i theme justice, Nunaniryuum Nalliini, The Time of Joy

Two groups with roots in this region, Pingayaq and Pamyua, are captured in the videos below.

