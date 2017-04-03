KYUK AM

Photos and Video: Cama'i Dance Festival 2017

  • Dancers from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Cecelia Andrews lights up the stage during "Heart of the Drums" on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Dancers from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Dancers from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Chuna McIntyre shares his Yup'ik regalia during his workshop After a long hiatus the Fur Fashion Show returns to the Cama'i stage on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Chuna McIntyre shares his Yup'ik regalia during his workshop After a long hiatus the Fur Fashion Show returns to the Cama'i stage on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • George Holly, an Athabascan drummer, shares stories and songs during his workshop After a long hiatus the Fur Fashion Show returns to the Cama'i stage on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • After a long hiatus the Fur Fashion Show returns to the Cama'i stage on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • After a long hiatus the Fur Fashion Show returns to the Cama'i stage on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • After a long hiatus the Fur Fashion Show returns to the Cama'i stage on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • After a long hiatus the Fur Fashion Show returns to the Cama'i stage on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • After a long hiatus the Fur Fashion Show returns to the Cama'i stage on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Phillip Blanchett of Pamyua drums on stage during "Heart of the Drums" on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Drummers gathered on stage during "Heart of the Drums" on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Angaraq Raphael Jimmy mentors a young performer on stage during "Heart of the Drums" on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • John Pingayaq leads "Heart of the Drums" on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Francine Chiklak cheers during "Heart of the Drums" on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Drummers raise their hands to feel the energy in the air during "Heart of the Drums" on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The group "Pingayaq" of Chevak performs Kuskokwim University Campus dancers perform on Saturday, April 1 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Peter Atchak congratulates the Gladys Jung Crane dancers on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Dancers from Gladys Jung Elementary School congratulate each other after their performance on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Arnaq Marie Meade dances with Pamyua after receiving a Cama'i Honors Award on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
  • Phillip Blanchett of Pamyua dances on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Avery Hoffman performs with family members and the dance group, Pamyua after his aunt Marie Meade received a Cama'i Honors Award on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Stephen Blanchett of Pamyua performs with his mother, Marie Meade and his brother Phillip Blanchett, also of Pamyua on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Arnaq Marie Meade and the group, Pamyua, gather after performing on on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival. Philip Blanchett and Stephen Blanchett, both pictured here, are Marie Meade's sons.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Louis of the Kuskokwim University Campus dancers performs on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Kuskokwim University Campus dancers perform on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Kuskokwim University Campus dancers perform on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The Cree Indian group, Running Thunder, traveled from Canada to perform at the 2017 Cama'i Festival. Despite bad weather and canceled flights, the group made it and delighted the Bethel audience.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The Cree Indian group, Running Thunder, traveled from Canada to perform at the 2017 Cama'i Festival. Despite bad weather and canceled flights, the group made it and delighted the Bethel audience.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The Cree Indian group, Running Thunder, traveled from Canada to perform at the 2017 Cama'i Festival. Despite bad weather and canceled flights, the group made it and delighted the Bethel audience.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • The Cree Indian group, Running Thunder, traveled from Canada to perform at the 2017 Cama'i Festival. Despite bad weather and canceled flights, the group made it and delighted the Bethel audience.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Upallret performs on stage on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Upallret performs on stage on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Upallret performs on stage on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival. Cousins, Sephora Foya Jones and Little Girl Naneng tease each other during the performance.
    Katie Basile / KYUK
  • Upallret performs on stage on Sunday, April 2 at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival.
    Katie Basile / KYUK

Families from across the Y-K Delta reunited both on and off stage at the 2017 Cama'i Dance Festival over the weekend of April 1st. 

Dancers from as far away as Texas and Canada performed on the Bethel stage. Ivory carvings, beaded earrings and fur hats were among the items on craft tables in the Bethel High School lobby. Drums beat in sync during that annual "Heart of the Drums" and culture bearers were honored for their contributions. 

Thousands of spectators, performers and artists attended, doing this year's Cama'i theme justice, Nunaniryuum Nalliini, The Time of Joy

Two groups with roots in this region, Pingayaq and Pamyua, are captured in the videos below. 

