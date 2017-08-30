Public Welcome To Attend Review Of Kuskokwim Fishing Season

On Wednesday, the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fisheries Commission is leading a review of the fishing season behind us, and preparing for the one coming next summer.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., representatives from the Fisheries Commission, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and the Bering Sea Fisherman’s Association will gather at the Bethel Cultural Center to discuss how the Kuskokwim was managed this season, the information leading to those decisions, and uncertainties in their modeling.

Biologists will also present new research investigating the decline of king salmon, including how climate change is affecting migration.

The meeting is open to the public.