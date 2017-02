District 38 Rep. Zach Fansler responded to constituent questions during a live call-in show with KYUK on February 17. Rep. Fansler commented on the House Finance Committee's proposed income tax, on the Governor declaring the state’s opioid epidemic a public health disaster, on a proposed increase in motor fuel tax, and more. Listen to the full show by clicking the play button below or by listening to a rebroadcast on Monday, February 20 at 1 p.m.