The Bethel Police are searching for Theodore G. Eppler, age 24. According to Sergeant Amy Davis, Eppler is accused of pouring gasoline on a relative’s boat, then assaulting that relative when he confronted him about it.

Eppler is charged with theft in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree—a charge that generally refers to the physical injury of another person. He is also accused of violating his parole. The police issued the warrant for Eppler's arrest in 2016 but haven't found him.