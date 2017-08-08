Resolution To Lift City Council Protest On Kusko Liquor Tonight

Kusko Liquor is getting a few steps closer to claiming the third and final liquor license in Bethel. At tonight’s Bethel City Council meeting, a resolution to lift the Council’s protest on Kusko Liquor’s license application is on the agenda. Put forward by Vice Mayor Fred Watson, Council will have the option to rescind the protest passed in February.

But before Cezary Maczynski’s Kusko Liquor can receive the conditional use permit granted to him by the Planning Commission last month, he first must comply with conditions set by the commission for additional parking. The next meeting of the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board is scheduled for September 13.