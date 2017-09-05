RM615 Zone 1 Moose Hunt Closing At Midnight On Sept. 6

Moose season began the first day of the month, and many hunters have already harvested their quota of one antlered bull moose.

Zone 1 of the RM615 Kuskokwim moose hunt will close at midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 6. By then, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game expects hunters to have reached the 170 harvest quota for the area, which is 20 more moose than last year’s quota.

After the closure, hunters who have yet to take a moose will be restricted to hunting in Zone 2.

Zone 1 runs along the Kuskokwim’s main-stem and the Gweek River. Zone 2 lies between the Kilbuck Mountains and the Kuskokwim tributaries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the reported moose harvest in Zone 2 was still in the single digits and will remain open through September 25.