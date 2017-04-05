SAR Underway for Two Overdue Travelers Snowmachining From Kasigluk To Toksook Bay

Update: One of the missing persons has been found in good health. Rescuers are still searching for the other missing traveler.

Search and Rescue groups are looking for two travelers missing since Sunday who were last seen snowmachining from Kasigluk to Toksook Bay.

One traveler is wearing brown camo warm gear. The other is dressed in black and blue clothing. The two were last seen riding a Polaris RMK and towing a black sled.

Nightmute, Toksook Bay, Kasigluk, and Bethel launched search teams Tuesday. Wilson Twitchell with Kasigluk Search and Rescue says that 15 to 20 volunteers dispatched from the village that morning in a fleet of personal vehicles, sleds, and snowmachines.

"We are in close contact with the regional search and rescue," said Twitchell. "Bethel Search and Rescue."

An aerial search also got underway Tuesday. Twitchell stressed the importance of filing a Trip Plan Form on the State of Alaska’s Department of Transportation's website.

"We highly recommend that people start filling out Trip Plans," said Twitchell. "It helps the search and rescue groups gather information and speed up the efforts in finding those people that we’re searching for.

A trip plan can narrow down and increase the likelihood of success in a search. These two have been missing since Sunday.

