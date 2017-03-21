Scammon Bay Eagle Girls Win 1A Basketball State Championship

Southwestern Alaska teams are prevailing so far in girls high school basketball. The Scammon Bay Eagles came out on top Saturday at the State Championships in Anchorage, easily defeating Selawik 71 to 35 in 1A play. This is their second straight year on top.

In the 2A category, the Bristol Bay Angels won the title. The Bristol Bay girls faced Nenana in a tightly contested final, coming out on top 40 to 34.

The championships now move on to larger schools with the Bethel Regional High School boys and girls both playing. The Warrior boys tip off against Grace Christian on Thursday at 5 p.m. while the girls face Barrow at 8 p.m.